Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Stephen Jones as New Community Education Program Coordinator

By Angel Pacheco for Hospice of Santa Barbara | January 20, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Stephen Jones

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Stephen Jones as its new community education program coordinator. Jones brings with him years of hospice experience, including positions as a caregiver and the manager of an end-of-life-care home. 

Prior to coming to HSB, Jones worked at Sarah House for eight years, beginning as a resident caregiver. He assisted in the daily care of residents and ensured their comfort and wellbeing.

During his last four years at Sarah House Jones served as house manager, a role that involved managing the eight-bedroom residential care home and coordinating hospice care for residents and families. 

“Hospice care is a natural expression of our shared humanity, it is our compassion moved to action and represents the best in what a community can be for one another,” said Jones. “As I have come to know, caring well for the dying and their loved ones takes a village. I am proud to be a part of that village. Hospice care, as I continue to experience it, is more about how we live than how we die.”

As community education program coordinator, Jones will work to empower the community with information on end-of-life issues and raise awareness of the supportive programs and services freely given by Hospice of Santa Barbara. 

Jones earned his doctorate and master's in depth psychology at Pacifica Graduate Institute. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Virginia Tech University.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization that volunteers its free professional counseling and care management services to children and adults who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

It is also present on area school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820, visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org, or find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

