Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:00 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara’s ‘I Have a Friend’ Program Helps Kids Dealing with Death of Father

By Lauren Gunther for Hospice of Santa Barbara | June 17, 2015 | 11:10 a.m.

Father’s Day can be a particularly hard time of year for anyone who has dealt with the loss of their father; however, children dealing with this loss often face a unique grieving experience.

At a time of year when young children are making Father’s Day cards in class and their peers spend the holiday weekend celebrating with their dad, children suffering the loss of their father can feel left out and alone. For adults who have experienced the loss of a parent, they know this feeling all too well.

Hospice of Santa Barbara’s "I Have a Friend" Program matches a trained adult volunteer who has experienced the death of a parent at a young age with a child newly coping with a similar loss in their life. Mentors help a child heal, thrive and feel “normal” again. By ensuring that a grieving child is given a companion for the journey — one who truly understands the incredible loss and obstacles that will be encountered in the years ahead — the program helps children suffering the loss of a parent to know they are not alone.

“The loss of a parent is extremely traumatic and profound for children,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “The mentorships we help form have helped children feel less alone in their grief with someone who truly understands the pain they are feeling.”

Those who may be interested in becoming a mentor or know of a child experiencing parental loss may contact Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805.563.8820.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization that “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to children and adults who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on area school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Lauren Gunther is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 