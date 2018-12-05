Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Light Up a Life Ceremony in Montecito Moved to Dec. 12

Due to potential heavy rainfall in Montecito on Dec. 5, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) has rescheduled the first annual Montecito Light Up a Life ceremony for Wednesday, Dec. 12.

The Montecito Light Up a Life will also start an hour earlier than other locations. Attendees are invited to arrive at 4 p.m. to buy and personalize their memorial stars, as well as enjoy choir music, before the ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m.

The ceremony will still be held at the Montecito Upper Village Green at the corner of San Ysidro and East Valley roads.

Light Up a Life ceremonies are free to attend and feature special guests and speakers, music, and a memorial tree lighting, including hundreds of sparkling tribute stars hung to commemorate those who are no longer with us.

Stars are available online and at each ceremony for a suggested donation of $15 or more for those wishing to personalize a star to hang on the tree.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will record the names being honored and remembered into the Book of Life, which will be available in perpetuity online. All proceeds will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara programs.

To purchase a star or for more information about Light Up a Life, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara.