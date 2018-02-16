Hospice Program Explores Healing Properties of Music

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) will present the 5th Annual PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

The program will feature the topic Music is Medicine: Comfort & Renewal After Loss with a keynote performance by Gary Malkin, a multiple Emmy, Clio and ASCAP award recipient.

Malkin’s palliative classic, Graceful Passages, (co-produced with Michael and Doris Stillwater) has touched nearly a million people worldwide, VNHC said.

His work as an innovator of music and health has redefined the roles music and sound play in healthcare, education and mindfulness programs, VNHC said.

Music is the universal language of emotion. Music therapy offers emotional support and provides an outlet for reflection and expression of feelings, ultimately improving one’s quality of life, VNHC said.

As the Santa Barbara community continues to recover and rebuild from the fire and mudslides, VNHC said it is offering this event in support of community healing. Thanks to the sponsorship of Union Bank, admission is free with registration.

For more about VNHC, go to www.vnhcsb.org or call 965-5555.

— Kyrie Belme for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.