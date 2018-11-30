Pixel Tracker

Friday, November 30 , 2018, 7:47 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Hospital District to Buy Sansum Clinic’s Lompoc Medical Facility

Lompoc Valley Medical Center to hire most employees, plans to reopen urgent care at North H Street location

Sansum Clinic’s Lompoc medical facility. Click to view larger
Lompoc Valley Medical Center will purchase Sansum Clinic’s medical facility at 1225 North H St. in Lompoc for $8.75 million. (Lompoc Valley Medical Center photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 30, 2018 | 4:45 p.m.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center will purchase Sansum Clinic’s medical facility in Lompoc for $8.75 million, months after officials said they had started exploring the possibility.

The Lompoc hospital district’s board of directors recently approved the purchase of the 15-year-old, 30,908-square-foot building and its interior assets at 1225 North H St.

“This will allow LVMC to solidify the physician coverage and stabilize primary care and urgent care for all residents of the district,” said Ray Down, board chairman. “We are pleased that the board and management have been able to operate, over the past years, in such a manner that we are able to make this purchase and ancillary transaction from existing cash reserves, with no additional financing required.”

Hospital district officials said they will continue to partner with Sansum Clinic and Cottage Health, which provide specialty care not available in Lompoc.

“The transition provides stability to a quality physician network, and assures our community maintains access to local high-quality health-care services,” CEO Jim Raggio said. “Additionally, it preserves more than 50 jobs in Lompoc, and strengthens the referral base for LVMC.

“The community, Sansum Clinic and LVMC all win with this transition,” Raggio added.

When officials announced in late August that they were exploring the acquisition, Raggio said he wanted to bring back the urgent care facility that Sansum had previously closed. Eventually, they hope to have the urgent care available seven days a week.

Plans also call for reopening an on-site draw station at the former Sansum building. 

Escrow is expected to be finalized by Jan 2. Once completed, the district will will add 50 non-clinical full-time and two part-time Sansum employees.

In anticipation of the transition, 10 physicians have signed professional service agreements to practice at the facility.

They are: Daryl Burgess, DO; Cathy Straights, MD; Rosa Ital, MD; Lawrence Li, MD; Wayne Jonas, MD; Liberty Partridge, MD; Gabriella Snow, MD; Sandra Wilson, MD; Farooq Husayn, MD and Abhiskhek Mehta, MD, MPH. 

Hospital representatives said the physicians represent the specialties of family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and urgent care. 

Additionally, other medical professionals will see patients at the facility, including a family medicine nurse practitioner, a pediatric nurse practitioner, an urgent care nurse practitioner, and two physical therapists. 

Two Sansum physicians, Dr. Richard Onishi and Dr. Sharon Kim, made plans to relocate, hospital representatives said.

Hospital officials have created a webpage, available by clicking here,  to answer questions about medical records, insurance and doctors accepting new patients.

Lompoc’s hospital at 1515 E. Ocean Ave. is unique in that it is operated by a special district, reportedly the first of its kind in the state.

In addition to the hospital, the district also operates the Comprehensive Care Center, a post-acute rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility; a Sleep Disorder Center, and more. 

However, the district's effort to turn the old hospital building into a 21st century chemical dependency treatment facility known as the Champion Center ended with the site's closure after it failed to meet financial goals and struggled to keep key staff jobs filled. 

Sansum Clinic boasts of being the oldest independent, multi-specialty provider of outpatient health-care services on the Central Coast, and the last remaining independent medical foundation in California. 

The organization’s roots date back to 1921 with the creation of the original Sansum Medical Clinic and the Santa Barbara Medical Clinic.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 