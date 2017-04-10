Hospitality Icon to Take Lead Role at Miramar

Caruso, one of the largest, privately held real estate development companies in the U.S., has announced the appointment of Ali Kasikci to the position of hospitality asset manager, office of the chairman for Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito, Caruso’s first resort property, opening summer 2018.

The Miramar, in Montecito, will be a glamorous beachfront resort featuring 161 ultra-luxury rooms and suites across 16 acres. Built and owned by Caruso, guests will be treated to Estate-Style™ service.

“We are excited to welcome Ali Kasikci, a true legend in the global hospitality industry,” said Rick J. Caruso, founder and CEO for Caruso.

“With his experience leading some of the world’s finest properties, we are confident The Miramar will feature unparalleled hospitality, service and attention to detail for which Caruso is renowned, while creating everlasting memories and experiences for our guests,” Caruso said.

Kasikci, considered one of the hotel industry’s foremost pioneers, was named the Independent Hotelier of the World 2004. He is an active faculty member at The Hotel School, Cornell University, SC Johnson College of Business in the fields of hospitality leadership and strategy.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Caruso on the complete reimagining and ground-up construction of an iconic property, and to strategize on all of the elements that will make Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito a magical and unforgettable destination for our guests,” Kasikci said.

“Caruso is acclaimed for providing world-class service across its diverse assets, and I am excited to work with Caruso on introducing Estate-Style™ service to The Miramar,” he said.

Over Kasikci’s hospitality career, he has served as regional managing director, North America, Mexico, Caribbean and Brazil at Belmond Hotels, overseeing management and strategic direction of eight luxury properties within the portfolio.

He has also served as vice president of strategic planning and development for Montage Hotels & Resorts, and managed the Peninsula Beverly Hills from 1991-2007.

He graduated from the Hotel and Catering College in Tegernsee, Germany, and holds an MBA from Claremont Graduate University Peter F. Drucker Graduate Management School in Claremont.

— Liz Jaeger for Caruso.