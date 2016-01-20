Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:06 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Hospitality Industry Still on Rise in Greater Santa Barbara Area

Annual luncheon hosted by newly minted Hospitality Santa Barbara honors industry’s finest

Santa Barbara County Controller Bob Geis spoke about hospitality and other trends during Tuesday’s Hospitality Santa Barbara annual meeting.
Santa Barbara County Controller Bob Geis spoke about hospitality and other trends during Tuesday’s Hospitality Santa Barbara annual meeting.          (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 20, 2016 | 3:40 p.m.

The state of tourism in Santa Barbara County is looking good, as explained by speakers during Tuesday’s annual meeting for those in the hospitality industry.

The occasion at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta also marked the official name change of the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association to Hospitality Santa Barbara — a much shorter name following the recent marketing strategy of tourism organization Visit Santa Barbara.

Nonetheless, the mission remains the same. 

“In order to make it clear who we are, the board has decided to change the name,” said Warren Butler, the organization’s outgoing president who this week passed the gavel to Santa Barbara’s Eagle Inn owner Paul Bullock.

Hospitality Santa Barbara’s gathering featured some of the organization’s 130 members and honored Steve Hyslop of Chuck’s Waterfront Grill & Endless Summer Bar Cafe as Hospitality Star of the Year, Hotel Santa Barbara’s Nadine Turner as Hospitality Manager of the Year, and Silvia Velasco of Holiday Inn Express as Hospitality Employee of the Year.

Special shout-outs went to Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, for her work as a region tourism ambassador, and to soon-to-retire Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez.

The group invited city leaders to speak on tourism trends in the South Coast, and Goleta City Manager Michelle Greene had only positive things to share.

“To put it very succinctly, Goleta is doing well,” she said, noting occupancy rates remained strong.

“We really invite visitors to come to Goleta and experience what we’re about. We’re a little bit different than our neighbor to the south.”

Goleta boasts a slower pace of life and open space, Greene said, but development is ongoing.

Eagle Inn owner Paul Bullock stepped into his role as president of Hospitality Santa Barbara Tuesday. Click to view larger
Eagle Inn owner Paul Bullock stepped into his role as president of Hospitality Santa Barbara Tuesday.                      (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

New restaurants and two hotels will come online in 2016, as well as the opening of more restaurants and shops at Hollister Village. 

Also, for the first time, Goleta’s transient occupancy taxes surpassed property and sales taxes as the city’s largest revenue source, Greene said.

Santa Barbara saw similar increases in 2015, with a 10.3-percent bump in TOT, according to City Manager Paul Casey.

He said those numbers would likely drop off in 2016 because Santa Barbara City Council has decided to only allow short-term vacation rentals in commercial zones.

Casey referred to the subsequent enforcement process as trying to “put the genie back in the bottle.”

Construction of hotels near the waterfront will yield future dividends, he said, likening La Entrada Hotel project to the amount of time the county has waited for the Miramar Resort, which is also on the horizon. 

County Controller Bob Geis said TOT was the county’s third biggest revenue source last year. 

Geis said he owed a lot to the hospitality industry, which has provided jobs to many young people including himself years ago. 

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 