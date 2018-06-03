Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:49 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Wrestling

Host Dos Pueblos Seeded Second for CIF Northern Division Team Duals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 1, 2018 | 2:20 p.m.

Righetti and Dos Pueblos were seeded first and second for Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Team Duals Wrestling Championship at DP’s Sovine Gym.

The duals are six one-day divisional tournaments to determine CIF team champions.

There are 15 entries in the Northern Division competition, eight league champions and seven at-large teams.

As the No. 1 seed, Righetti received a first-round bye. The Warriors will face the winner of the Morro Bay-Rio Mesa match in the second round.

Dos Pueblos takes on Lompoc in the first round.

The other first round match-ups include: Royal-Thousand Oaks; Bishop Amat-Channel Islands; Pacifica Oxnard-Camarillo; Knight-Pioneer Valley and Newbury Park-Alemany

First-round matches begin at 11 a.m., second-round at 3 p.m., semifinals at 5 p.m., and the championship finals at 7:15 p.m. 

Righetti and Dos Pueblos met in last year’s final, with Righetti pulling out a 31-28 victory.

The Warriors are champions of the PAC 8 League and have a dual-meet record of 10-3-0.

Dos Pueblos won its fourth straight Channel League title. The Chargers (7-0 in dual meets) return several wrestlers who competed in last year’s CIF final.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 