Host Dos Pueblos Seeded Second for CIF Northern Division Team Duals

Wrestling

Righetti and Dos Pueblos were seeded first and second for Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Team Duals Wrestling Championship at DP’s Sovine Gym.

The duals are six one-day divisional tournaments to determine CIF team champions.

There are 15 entries in the Northern Division competition, eight league champions and seven at-large teams.

As the No. 1 seed, Righetti received a first-round bye. The Warriors will face the winner of the Morro Bay-Rio Mesa match in the second round.

Dos Pueblos takes on Lompoc in the first round.

The other first round match-ups include: Royal-Thousand Oaks; Bishop Amat-Channel Islands; Pacifica Oxnard-Camarillo; Knight-Pioneer Valley and Newbury Park-Alemany

First-round matches begin at 11 a.m., second-round at 3 p.m., semifinals at 5 p.m., and the championship finals at 7:15 p.m.

Righetti and Dos Pueblos met in last year’s final, with Righetti pulling out a 31-28 victory.

The Warriors are champions of the PAC 8 League and have a dual-meet record of 10-3-0.

Dos Pueblos won its fourth straight Channel League title. The Chargers (7-0 in dual meets) return several wrestlers who competed in last year’s CIF final.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.