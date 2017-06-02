Santa Barbara Police Declare Reported Fatal Mesa Hostage Situation a Hoax

Reported address on Barranca Avenue turned out to be a vacant apartment

A possible hostage situation — including a report that one man had been shot and killed — apparently was a hoax, Santa Barbara police said Friday night.

According to the Santa Barbara Fire Department, a caller contacted the department on a non-emergency line just before 8 p.m. to report the incident. The caller gave the address as a residence in the 200 block of Barranca Avenue below Cliff Drive, two blocks of west of Santa Barbara City College.

A phalanx of Santa Barbara police and SWAT personnel assembled at the scene, along with firefighters. Officials told Noozhawk that one individual reportedly had been killed and another was potentially a hostage at the residence, although those reports could not be confirmed.

Scanner traffic reported that the incident may have involved an adult male armed with an assault-style rifle.

Police asked neighbors to shelter in place while officers went door to door searching for clues.

About an hour after it began, officials declared that the incident apparently had been a hoax, and the reported address actually was a vacant apartment.

Check back with Noozhawk for more details.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.