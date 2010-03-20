‘Hot-Rodding’ in Montecito? Vroom! Vroom!

On the eastern border of Santa Barbara, rests Montecito, a peaceful, charming and sophisticated town known to all to be home to movie stars, political figures and local distinguished residents.

As you drive leisurely through the sea of lush, green, manicured lawns and multimillion-dollar homes, you notice something in the oncoming lane. It’s a silhouette of something long forgotten. It’s your dream car. You recognize that far too unmistakable sound of an uncorked, overdriven, blown, injected big block. As that machine roars its way past you, injector scoop gasping for air, your passengers cower and cover their ears. You look to your right seat and ask, “Where did that thing come from?”

J&S East Valley Garage, 1610 East Valley Road, was built in the early ‘teens to service the newest generation of horseless carriages. As the years progressed, the technology kept pace and autos advanced to the “NASA-like” state they are now. One thing hasn’t changed:. customer service. When you bring your vehicle in, you can expect to talk to the actual person who will be working on the part responsible for your safe and reliable transportation. In the world of “technicians” and “service managers,” this is something that has been largely lost.

Home to not only the fastest open-wheeled car in the world, but also a 300 mph NHRA Titan Xpress top-fuel dragster, J&S knows exactly how to go fast. Both cars are built and crewed by their in-house pros.

As you walk through the shop, there are rare, exotic motors and parts in for repair from as far away as Hawaii and Puerto Rico. They all seem to end up here, on the corner of East Valley and Live Oaks roads. Engine blocks that had dinner-plate sized holes leave like new in their crates to get another lease on life. Your only clue that they were ever hurt is to look for the smirk on the repairer’s face. Whether you’re trying to get your favorite classic running the way it’s supposed to, building one from scratch, or just want to get your new Mercedes-Benz serviced properly, this place has the people, the equipment and the total know-how to get the job done. All of the employees are certified car-nuts, as well as certified, specialized mechanics. A full machine shop, welding shop and a tail-wagging yellow Labrador retriever greeting you at the door complete the package.

J&S East Valley Garage is the type of place that gives mechanic shops a good name. Places like this stand up against the bad reputations and opinions many have of service shops. The people who work there are proud to call themselves mechanics, and the product they offer is not based on superfluous computer diagnostics and unnecessary replacements of foreign-made plastic parts. The true value of the services offered by East Valley Garage is real-world knowledge and practical applications of auto repair, based on years of accumulated wisdom and actual experience. J&S earns its business and loyalty through customer service and practical knowledge.

— Hunter Self represents J&S East Valley Garage, 1610 East Valley Road. For more information, call 805.969.4147.