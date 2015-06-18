Hot, Gusty Winds Expected This Weekend in Santa Barbara

Hot winds will blow through Santa Barbara County this weekend, increasing fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

The Cuyama Valley could hit the high 90s and the Santa Ynez Valley will peak at about 90 degrees over the weekend. Santa Maria is expected to reach highs of 76 to 78 degrees on Saturday.

In the South County, Santa Barbara is expected to reach about 78 degrees, before gradually cooling midweek.

The combination of hot and dry conditions, along with gusty onshore winds, will bring a prolonged period of elevated fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend's winds on the South Coast could reach 15-to-25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour below the passes and canyons, according to Stuart Seto, weather specialist with the National Weather Service Office in Oxnard. It's not the level of issuing a wind advisory, he noted.

Seto said to expect a very gradual cooling throughout the county by Wednesday.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.