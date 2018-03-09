Hot-Hitting UCSB Volleyball Team Takes Out Fort Wayne in 3 Sets

College Volleyball

A stray ball that struck a control panel during warmups may have knocked out the stereos at Rob Gym on Friday night, but that didn't stop the UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team from bringing the noise in a demonstrative 3-0 defeat of visiting Fort Wayne, giving the Gauchos their fourth consecutive victory. Set scores were 27-25, 33-31, 25-13.

Sophomore setter and reigning Big West Defensive Player of the Week Randy DeWeese ran a balanced attack for UCSB (8-5), which with a .306 team hitting percentage finished at a clip over .300 for the third straight match. The Gauchos' top three hitters on Friday – reigning Big West Player of the Week Keenan Sanders, outside hitter Corey Chavers, and middle blocker Connor Drake – all finished with between 10-13 kills. Right behind that trio were sophomore middle Brandon Hopper – who notched seven kills on just 10 swings – and Roy McFarland, who added six.

"That was a very good team we were able to beat tonight," said UCSB head coach Rick McLaughlin. "They play as hard as any team I've ever seen and are very well-coached. I like the way our team battled when we needed it most at the end of the first two games."

Coming off an upset of No. 3 UC Irvine on Thursday night, Fort Wayne (14-5) were paced by Pelegrin Vargas's 14 kills.

The Gauchos will look to stretch their winning streak to five on Saturday night, hosting No. 10 Ball State at 7:00 p.m.