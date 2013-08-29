Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:23 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Coast to Feel the Heat Through Labor Day Weekend

Temperatures in the high-80s are in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a milder 78 expected for Monday

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 29, 2013 | 5:32 p.m.

The National Weather Service is predicting hot, humid weather for the Santa Barbara County coast this Labor Day weekend.

Thursday's high temperatures — with sundowner winds pushing them into the 90s — and humidity are expected to continue through the weekend, with sunny days and slightly windy nights, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to hit the high-80s, while Monday should be 78 degrees and sunny.

“Thursday is one of the hottest days, but it looks like through Saturday will be well above normal temperatures,” said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the NOAA Oxnard Office. “It’s still going to be very humid, so even though the temperatures will go down a little into Saturday, it’s going to feel warm because of the increase in moisture.”

The moisture moving into the area brings a slight chance of thunderstorms for mountains in Los Angeles County and maybe Ventura County, but the storms won’t reach Santa Barbara, according to Seto.

Santa Maria isn’t affected as much and will “pretty much stay on an even keel” in mid-70s all weekend and next week, Seto said.

Next week’s weather is expected to be slightly cooler, with highs in the low 80s and high 70s during the day and mostly clear night with temperatures dropping to the low 60s.

People are advised to plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day and head inside if they hear thunder.

Click here for forecast information for the South Coast.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

