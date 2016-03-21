Hot Mix Asphalt Overlay Construction to Begin March 23 in North County

The County of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors has awarded the 2015-16 North County hot mix asphalt overlay in the First, Second and Third Supervisorial Districts for $915,814 as part of its annual Pavement Preservation Program.

Construction is scheduled to begin March 23, 2016, and should be completed in May 2016, contingent upon weather conditions.

CalPortland Construction was awarded the contract and the county’s Public Works Department will inspect and administer the construction of this project.

This $915,814 project is funded by county general funds and Measure A.

These funds are being used to help maintain, preserve and improve roads throughout the County of Santa Barbara.

Approximately 5.1 lane miles will be resurfaced with the construction of this project.

This project will include conventional hot mix asphalt paving as well as a three-phase stress absorbing membrane interlayer (SAMI) process to resurface the roadway.

The process includes paving a leveling course to fill in ruts and small holes in the road, applying a SAMI to bridge cracks in the existing pavement and placing a new asphalt concrete overlay.

Construction will occur Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drivers should be aware of reduced speed zones and increased traffic control when driving through the construction sites.

Public Works Department officials wish to thank local residents, pedestrians and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during the construction of this project.

For a list of scheduled works, visit the project website PWSB.net.

— Eric Pearson represents the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.