College Basketball

Hot-Shooting Westmont Men Roll Past Vanguard

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | February 7, 2017 | 9:19 p.m.

Senior guard Cory Blau tallied 22 points and NAIA No. 12 Westmont Men's Basketball made 13 three-pointers and rolled to an 88-67 Golden State Athletic Conference win over Vanguard on Tuesday night in Murchison Gymnasium.

The Warriors shot 53.3 percent from the floor (32 of 60), including 48.1 percent from 3-point range (13 of 27).

"I thought we moved the ball well, especially in the first half," said Westmont head coach John Moore. "You are going to get good shots when you move the ball well."

The Warriors  (19-5, 7-4 GSAC) bolted out of the gate with a 13-3 lead and though the Lions gave chase, they were unable to catch their prey. Jerry Karczewski started the scoring with a pair of threes sandwiched around one by Vanguard's Brandon Hood. Sean Harman and Hayden Anderson posted a couple of layups before Harman capped the run with a three of his own.

Westmont held a 17-point advantage (47-30), but Vanguard produced an 11-2 run to start the second half and pull within eight (49-41). However, the Warriors allowed the Lions no closer. 

"I thought we locked down defensively when they came out in the second half and cut it to eight," said Moore. "(Assistant coach) Jeff Azain did a really good job putting us in a position to be successful defensively. We changed up our defense and our communication improved. We had missed shots and turned the ball over too much to start the second half. When we took care of the ball, we built the lead back to 16 pretty quickly."

Blau, who sat out Saturday's game against Shepherd to rest an injury, made eight of 13 attempts from the floor, including five of nine from long distance. 

"It was great to see Cory Blau back out there in full form," said Moore. "Cory looks like he is back to his old self.'

Karczewski nailed his first four 3-point attempts on his way to 16 points while also tallying eight assists.

"Jerry's eight assists to one turnover was a big indicator of our ball movement," noted Moore. 

Harman tallied 13 points, four rebounds and three assists while Sean McDonnell notched a double-double, his third of the season. with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Moore was also pleased with the play of Olisa Nwachie and Sam Bentz off the bench. In the second half, Nwachie scored on three lay-ups in a span of one minute and 22 seconds. Bentz tallied five points and six rebounds.

"In those three baskets, Olisa looked really poised and comfortable in the post and kept things really simple," said Moore. "When he does that, he is almost unstoppable.

The Warriors will return to action on Thursday night in the third of five consecutive home games. Westmont will host Arizona Christian in a men's and women's doubleheader, with the women tipping off at 5:30 and the men at 7:30.

