Hot Three-Point Shooting Sparks San Marcos Girls Over La Reina

Girls Basketball

Kiana Rojas and Taylor Hantgin combined for 28 points for San Marcos in a 65-25 rout over visiting La Reina on Tuesday night.

Royals knocked down 5 of 8 three-point baskets for 15 points. Hantgin scored 13 and was a perfect 3 of 3 from behind the arc.

As a team, San Marcos made 10 of 14 threes.

San Marcos went on a 17-2 run in the first quarter to take control of the game.

The Royals (7-5) did a good job sharing the basketball as they collected 15 assists on the night. Eleven players for scored for San Marcos.

"I just really appreciate the way we shared the ball tonight," said coach Chris Hantgin. "We had 15 assists on 21 field goals. Taylor gave us a spark with 13 points and played a great game, but all the girls just did a great job and it was a great team win."

