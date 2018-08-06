Hot Weather to Last Through the Week in Santa Barbara County

Although the latest heat wave to hit the Santa Barbara area does not appear likely to set any temperature records, daytime highs are expected to remain well above normal through this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high at the Santa Barbara Airport was a balmy 83 degrees, well below the record for the date of 91 set in 1983.

A high of 88 is expected Tuesday, with temperatures dropping by a degree or two each day through Friday.

The normal high temperature for Santa Barbara this time of year is 76, said Stuart Seto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The county’s South Coast and mountains were expected to remain under a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory also will be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Later in the week, a Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect from noon Thursday through Saturday night.

Elevated surf and astronomical high tides could cause local beach erosion and minor flooding, and create a risk for those entering the ocean.

