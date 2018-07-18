Hotel and Apartment Project on Milpas Street Draws Massive Opposition

Proposal for 4-story structure gets a chilly reception at Architectural Board of Review meeting

As a tourist-based city, Santa Barbara often rolls out the welcome mat to visitors.

But for an Irvine-based architect proposing a four-story hotel and apartment project on Milpas Street, the greeting hasn't been as hospitable.

More than 70 residents and activists packed this week's Architectural Board of Review meeting to stop the proposed development at 418 N. Milpas St., in the heart of Santa Barbara's Eastside, a community made up largely of working-class Latino families and locally-owned businesses.

"This thing is massive," said Jose Arturo Gallegos, who grew up on the Eastside. "Huge. It just does not fit. All these developments that are happening, AUD, and what have you, it’s taking away the old Santa Barbara charm, the Santa Barbara charm that I remember back in the late 50s.

"It is going away. If this gets approved, we are going to have more and more. Soon, Santa Barbara is gonna be the mini-Manhattan of the West Coast. This is not going to be good for the community."

Nikhil Kamat, an architect with Irvine-based nKLOSURES, along with developer and property owner Jayesh Kumar, have proposed a four-story, 45-foot-tall, 64,994-square-foot building that would include 84 hotel rooms and 27 apartments.

The apartments would be divided into 14 one-bedrooms, 11 studios and two 2-bedrooms, and would range in size from 289 to 913 square feet.

The hotel would include a breakfast area, banquet hall, pool, fitness room, and landscaped patios. Kumar has proposed 111 parking spaces underground and at ground level.

Kumar tried to minimize the potential impacts to the neighborhood.

"Hotels are never 100 percent occupied, I mean obviously certain days they are," Kumar said.

He said Santa Barbara hotels are about 80 percent occupied.

"We will still have 20 percent extra parking at all times," Kumar said, prompting the ABR crowd to erupt in laughter.

"People who come into hotels are not at the same times when people are 9-to-5 going to work. Hotel guests usually leave early or a little bit later."

The project is proposed under the city's controversial average unit-sized density incentive program, which allows developers to stack apartments on small lots so that the city could increase its housing stock.

Developers for decades retreated from building apartments because the high cost of land made them money losers. Instead, they built condos. The AUD program encourages developers to build small apartments on small lots, which allows them to make a profit.

But neighborhood residents and affordable-housing activists say the program has backfired. Rather than building affordable apartments for working families, developers are charging market-rate rents, targeting millennials.

In some cases, developers have purchased homes that housed working-class residents so that they could build the AUD projects, forcing the old residents to find a new place to live.

"You are basically pushing out the poor," said Omar Espinosa, a teacher at Cleveland Elementary School. "Please do not gentrify our community."

The first AUD project to get built, The Marc on upper State Street, is currently advertising a two-bedroom, two-bath, 872-square foot apartment for $3,500 a month.

About 10 people currently live at the site of the Milpas hotel proposal.

Among them is 91-year-old Betty Bottoms, ex-wife of artist and environmentalist Bud Bottoms. She said she was "nauseated" when she first saw the rendering of the project.

"I very much enjoy the place," said Bottoms, noting that she doesn't mind that she's on Section 8 housing because she did other things with her money.

She reminded the ABR that it was neighborhood residents and the community who blocked a developer's proposal to build an 11-story hotel at the current site of Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens

"That 11-story building is not there because, just like the people here, we did something about it," Bottoms said.

Longtime neighborhood resident Julie Stark panned the project.

"I love Milpas Street," Stark said. "It is authentic. It is a neighborhood."

The street features original bungalows that house local business and canopies of mature trees.

"What it doesn’t have is any hotels. It doesn’t have T-Shirt shops," she said. "It doesn’t have anything for tourists. It is one of the few places in Santa Barbara that is a real neighborhood for people who live there."

In response to board chair Amy Fitzgerald-Tripp repeatedly reminding the audience that they should focus their comments on the project and not broader housing issues, Stark said, "It is your job to protect us from this developer who wants to build this monstrosity."

The board members blasted the project and told the property owner and architect to go back to step one.

"I have to say your project does not offend me architecturally," said board member Howard Wittausch. "What offends me is that this is a six-story building plunged into the ground. It is overwhelming to me."

Wittausch said the area is a modern little neighborhood that has survived 100 years.

"There is absolutely no place in the world for a hotel in this location," Wittausch said. "I am interested in you looking at this as a project that serves this community."

Commissioner Bob Cunningham said the project is "outlandishly big."

"It's way too big and it is completely out of character with the neighbood," Cunningham said. "I think you have a long way to go. I don’t see a hotel working here."

The ABR hearing was a pre-application review, designed to inform the applicant and architect before they submit a formal application.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.