Hotel California Band to Pay Tribute to the Eagles at Chumash Casino Resort

Hotel California, a tribute band that’s touted as “A Salute to the Eagles,” will make its return to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22.

Tickets for the show are $10, $15 and $20.

Last year, the Samala Showroom crowd was abuzz after Hotel California showcased the Eagles’ smash hits, such as “Take It Easy,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Love Will Keep Us Alive,” “Get Over It” and, of course, “Hotel California.” The band also typically delves into the solo careers of Don Henley, Glen Frey and Joe Walsh by performing select titles from work outside of the Eagles.

Hotel California was formed with the intent of filling the void left by the Eagles when the band broke up in 1982. This tribute band is composed of five multitalented musicians who give audiences a chance to relive the energy and magic of the Eagles’ timeless music. It features Dicky-Lee Dickinson (vocals, harmonica, guitars), Wade Hogue (vocals, keyboards, guitars), Phil Rowland (drums), Scott Fronsoe (vocals, bass) and Steve Probst (vocals, banjo and guitars).

The Eagles were one of the most successful music acts of the 1970s, compiling seven chart-topping singles, six No. 1 albums and five Grammy Awards.

Don’t miss a chance to see Hotel California – a collection of critically acclaimed musicians who share a love and respect for one of the best rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time – re-create the sounds that defined a generation in the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.