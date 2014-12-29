Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Hotel California Band to Pay Tribute to the Eagles at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | December 29, 2014 | 12:30 p.m.

Hotel California, a tribute band that’s touted as “A Salute to the Eagles,” will make its return to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22.

Tickets for the show are $10, $15 and $20.

Last year, the Samala Showroom crowd was abuzz after Hotel California showcased the Eagles’ smash hits, such as “Take It Easy,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Love Will Keep Us Alive,” “Get Over It” and, of course, “Hotel California.” The band also typically delves into the solo careers of Don Henley, Glen Frey and Joe Walsh by performing select titles from work outside of the Eagles.

Hotel California was formed with the intent of filling the void left by the Eagles when the band broke up in 1982. This tribute band is composed of five multitalented musicians who give audiences a chance to relive the energy and magic of the Eagles’ timeless music. It features Dicky-Lee Dickinson (vocals, harmonica, guitars), Wade Hogue (vocals, keyboards, guitars), Phil Rowland (drums), Scott Fronsoe (vocals, bass) and Steve Probst (vocals, banjo and guitars).

The Eagles were one of the most successful music acts of the 1970s, compiling seven chart-topping singles, six No. 1 albums and five Grammy Awards.

Don’t miss a chance to see Hotel California – a collection of critically acclaimed musicians who share a love and respect for one of the best rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time – re-create the sounds that defined a generation in the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 