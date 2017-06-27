Hotel Californian Announces Hiring Event

Santa Barbara’s new Hotel Californian will hold its first hiring event to recruit team members from 2-6 p.m. June 27 at the Chase Palm Park Center 236 E Cabrillo Blvd.
The 121-room Hotel Californian, at the intersection of State and Mason streets, features paseos, gardens, rooftop pool and event deck, ballroom, meeting and event spaces, Moroccan-inspired spa and salon, fitness center, fashion boutique, and dining options.
The hotel is looking for team membersto fill some 50 positions in various departments including: front office/guest services, spa, engineering, catering, and housekeeping.
Hotel Californian offers competitive wages, medical benefits and career growth opportunities.
— Carlos Lopes for Hotel Californian.