Business

Hotel Californian Has Room for 100 New Staff Members

By Carlos Lopes for Hotel Californian | June 2, 2017 | 11:05 a.m.

The Hotel Californian, Santa Barbara’s new luxury property at the intersection of State and Mason streets, will hold its first hiring event to recruit team members 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 5 at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St.

The hotel is looking for more than 100 team members to fill positions in a number of departments including front office/guest services, spa, engineering, catering and housekeeping.

Hotel Californian offers competitive wages, medical benefits and career-growth opportunities.

The 121-room coastal hotel features paseos, gardens, a rooftop pool and event deck, ballroom and a variety of meeting and event spaces. It also has a Moroccan-inspired spa and salon, fitness center, fashion boutique, and myriad dining options.

— Carlos Lopes for Hotel Californian.

 
