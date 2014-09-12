Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:44 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Hotel Indigo Shows Off Santa Barbara Area’s First ‘Air Water’ Dispenser

Santa Monica-based Skywell LLC produces devices to create water from moisture in the air

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 12, 2014 | 4:50 p.m.

A new water dispenser in the lobby of Hotel Indigo in Santa Barbara resembles the clean, classic look of purifiers used before the metallic machine, but its production process is anything but predictable.

The Skywell 5T uses technology creating water from moisture in the air through a so-called air water dispenser.

It looks like water, tastes like water and hydrates like the stuff.

Although sounding too good to be true, especially during a devastating regional drought, Santa Monica-based Skywell LLC has developed the technology to create “air water” — what we all know and love, sans additives and natural minerals.

Hotel Indigo just plugged its machine into a standard electric outlet this week as one of a dozen Southern California hotels and businesses piloting the company’s first models for free in a “first-glass program,” said Jonathan Carson, Skywell co-founder and president.

The five-gallon 5T unit draws in air and takes that collected moisture to purify through a multi-filter process, which involves ultraviolet and ozone exposure.

Each machine has a touch-screen app to control temperatures and monitor daily water usage, with production depending on the climate — humidity of at least 35 percent required, creating about five gallons per day.

Users can press one of two buttons, hot or cold, and then dispense and drink.

If businesses like the dispensers after 30 to 60 days, they can lease one for about $80 per month or buy one for about $2,800.

Skywell co-founder and president Jonathan Carson presses a button to fill a cup with cold water created in one of his company's "air water dispensers," which are being piloted in a dozen places in Southern California, including Hotel Indigo in Santa Barbara. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The technology has been around awhile, but Carson said other companies haven’t been so successful marketing a product, partly because picking a target market can be difficult.

Carson co-founded the company more than a year ago with Skywell CEO Ron Dorfman and Eric Kurtzman, a fellow Los Angeles attorney who helped Carson create technology firm Kurtzman Carson Consultants.

Skywell plans to focus initially on offices and multi-unit environments, such as hotels, schools, hospitals and other businesses whose owners want to do their part to help the environment by limiting plastic-bottle usage and water waste, Carson said.

Skywell could extend to other U.S. markets and the home as soon as next year.

“The need is pretty dire up here,” Carson said. “It’s very similar to your average small refrigerator when it comes to energy consumption.”

Carson expected the five-gallon Skywell model to be in 25 more businesses by next month, with a 100-gallon version for consumption and one for irrigation coming soon after. Figuring out how to filter in additives and minerals will follow.

Realizing the scarcity of water and other resources, Skywell will compete with the five-gallon delivery model and other water filtration systems, Carson said, not your average tap water.

Hotel Indigo manager Dan Alvarado is already enjoying what he called a “beautiful machine,” which replaced a more wasteful reverse osmosis device purifying tap water.

“We are excited to have this opportunity,” Alvarado said. “I hope we can keep it long term.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 