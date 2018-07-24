Tuesday, July 24 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Hotel Santa Barbara Hires Emmalia Sutherland as Sales Administrative Assistant

By Jennie Jacobs for Hotel Santa Barbara | July 24, 2018 | 11:58 a.m.
Emmalia Sutherland
Emmalia Sutherland

Hotel Santa Barbara announces the hiring of its new sales administrative assistant, Emmalia Sutherland.

Sutherland previously served as an executive assistant of marketing at Noozhawk, the leading online news site in Santa Barbara County, and has extensive experience in digital media, social media and online marketing strategies.

Initially beginning her career in public relations, Sutherland brings with her a combination of public relations and sales techniques that are well-suited for the hospitality industry.

Born and raised in Hawaii, Sutherland is a 2014 graduate of UC Santa Barbara, and can be frequently found enjoying Santa Barbara’s shoreline and hiking trails.

Built in 1926, Hotel Santa Barbara is a charming and historic boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, on the corner of State and Cota streets. The family-owned hotel enjoys a rich history with a hotel located on this site since 1876.

The hotel features 75 guest rooms, two conference rooms and a sunlit lobby, all showcasing the features and charm of its early history.

Click here for more information about the hotel.

— Jennie Jacobs is the marketing director for Hotel Santa Barbara.

