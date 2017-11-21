Hotel Santa Barbara Joins Museum of Art for Sensory Experience

For 1st Thursday, Hotel Santa Barbara will open its doors for an exploration of the senses, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

In the hotel lobby, 533 State St., participants will hear the live performances of the Santa Barbara Chamber Singers and taste the flavors of Sanford Winery’s world-class wines.

A few doors down at 527 State Street, the hotel is hosting a pop-up Scent Studio and gallery with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

The Scent Studio is a nod to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Valeska Soares: Any Moment Now exhibit at the museum now through Dec. 31.

At the pop-up Scent Studio, guests will immerse themselves in scents reminiscent of childhood, memory, courage, melancholy and more. Visitors are encouraged to try a sample of scent, match it to their personal story, then visit the exhibit.

“We are excited to expand our Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA Valseka Soares: Any Moment Now exhibition with the pop-up Scent Studio located at 527 State Street,” said Katrina Carl, public relations manager at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

“Hotel Santa Barbara has generously donated the use of their vacant storefront for this event,” she said. “The combination of both locations will give visitors a sensory experience of sound, scent, sight and taste.”

In addition to the events at the hotel and 527 State location, all of the storefronts of the hotel building on the corner of State and Cota streets will also be participating in 1st Thursday.

Storefronts include GameSeeker, Lovebird Boutique and Jewelry Bar, Marcel Hemp and Fazzino 3D Studio Gallery.

“This is going to be a fun kick-off for the holidays,” said Tamara Erickson, CEO of Hotel Santa Barbara.

“All of the shops in our building will be participating in some way, and we’ll have a little bit of everything happening that night — live choral music, wine tasting and interactive art, and a few other surprises,” Erickson said.

“Our lobby will be decked out for the holidays, and the addition of the Museum of Art’s pop-up with a fine art and installation art experience will make the 500 block of State a lively First Thursday destination,” she said.

The event is open to the public and all ages are welcome to participate.

Hotel Santa Barbara suggests visitors use street parking or Parking Lot 11 at 523 Anacapa St.

— Jennie Jacobs for Hotel Santa Barbara.