Local News

House Fire Displaces 2 in Orcutt After Burning Through Roof and Attic

No injuries were reported after county and Santa Maria firefighters responded to the scene

Two homeowners in Orcutt were displaced after a fire burned through their attic and roof Thursday morning. Click to view larger
Two homeowners in Orcutt were displaced after a fire burned through their attic and roof Thursday morning. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | updated logo | January 19, 2017 | 1:18 p.m.

No injuries were reported in a house fire that consumed the roof and attic of a home in Orcutt Thursday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the two homeowners will be displaced for a while as the cause of the fire is investigated and repairs begin.

At around 11 a.m., county fire crews responded to heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of a large single-family house on the 100 block of Deer Run Lane, and found the blaze burning primarily in the attic.

With help from the Santa Maria Fire Department, the fire was doused in around 45 minutes, Zaniboni said.

Crews were helping residents salvage possessions that weren't burned or damaged by water, and the Red Cross will be assisting the two residents, he added.

One resident was backing out of her garage at the time, and called 9-1-1 when she saw the smoke, Zaniboni said. 

On Friday, authorities said the fire appeared to be caused by discarded fireplace ash in an outside trash can next to the home. 

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A firefighter works a second-alarm fire Thursday morning at a home on Deer Run lane in Orcutt. Click to view larger
A firefighter works a second-alarm fire Thursday morning at a home on Deer Run lane in Orcutt.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
Santa Barbara County firefighters work to extinguish a fire at an Orcutt home Thursday morning. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County firefighters work to extinguish a fire at an Orcutt home Thursday morning. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
