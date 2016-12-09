House Fire Displaces 6 Residents in Northwest Santa Maria

Cause of blaze and extent of damage remained under investigation Friday evening

Six people were displaced after a fire damaged a home in a northwest Santa Maria neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department at at approximately 1:30 p.m. found heavy smoke coming from the roof and front of the house on the 300 block of West Orchard Street , Battalion Chief Anthony Clayburg said.

Nobody was inside the single-family home when crews arrived, but firefighters rescued two dogs in the backyard and handed them over to the owners, Clayburg added.

Santa Maria police officers evacuated nearby homes as a precaution and provided traffic control in the area, Clayburg said.

It took crews about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

A neighboring home received some minor damage, he said.

The residents displaced by the fire were assisted by the American Red Cross, Clayburg added.

The extent of damage and cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday night, Clayburg said.

