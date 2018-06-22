House of Pride and Equality Brings Resource Fair to Santa Maria

House of Pride and Equality will celebrate its 2nd annual Santa Maria Pride Celebration and Resource Fair, 11 a.m-4 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at the Town Center West parking lot.

Focusing on advocacy, education and empowerment for marginalized communities, House of Pride and Equality brings awareness to the Latinx LGBTQ+ youth and families of Santa Maria with its biggest visibility event of the year.

The free, family friendly event will feature music, dancing, local performances, food and some 50 local organizations and businesses showcasing their resources to the Santa Maria community.

For more information, contact Audy Macdonald or Jessie Funes, 805-316-1356 or [email protected].

— Hope Esperanza for House of Pride and Equality.