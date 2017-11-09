‘House on Mango Street’ Next Up for Book Club Discussion

The Santa Maria Public Library's book club, The Valley Reads, will discuss The House on Mango Street at its monthly meeting 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the Dorothea Nelson Room on the library's second floor.

The House on Mango Street is a coming-of-age story written by Mexican-American author Sandra Cisneros. It tells the story of Esperanza Cordero, a young girl growing up in the Hispanic quarter of Chicago.

Capturing her thoughts and emotions in poems and stories, Esperanza is able to rise above hopelessness in the midst of oppressive surroundings.



The Valley Reads meets the fourth Tuesday of each month 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. Each month, club members read a new book title and discuss it at the meeting. Complimentary snacks and coffee are served.

To join The Valley Reads, come to the Santa Maria Public Library and sign-up with staff at the second-floor information desk.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

The Valley Reads book club is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library. Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk, 925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.