Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:54 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

‘House on Mango Street’ Next Up for Book Club Discussion

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | November 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Public Library's book club, The Valley Reads, will discuss The House on Mango Street at its monthly meeting 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the Dorothea Nelson Room on the library's second floor.

The House on Mango Street is a coming-of-age story written by Mexican-American author Sandra Cisneros. It tells the story of Esperanza Cordero, a young girl growing up in the Hispanic quarter of Chicago.

Capturing her thoughts and emotions in poems and stories, Esperanza is able to rise above hopelessness in the midst of oppressive surroundings.
 
The Valley Reads meets the fourth Tuesday of each month 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. Each month, club members read a new book title and discuss it at the meeting. Complimentary snacks and coffee are served.

To join The Valley Reads, come to the Santa Maria Public Library and sign-up with staff at the second-floor information desk.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

The Valley Reads book club is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library. Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk, 925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 