American Health Care Act Passed by Congress Would Make Seismic Changes to Health Care Landscape

The bill, which faces formidable obstacles in the Senate, would roll back much of the Affordable Care Act if it gets made into law

Congressional Republicans achieved Step 1 in their seven-year quest to roll back the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, but their alternative healthcare law still has an arduous road to travel before it can become the law of the land.

The American Health Care Act, which squeaked through the House of Representatives on a 217-213 vote, would fundamentally change the healthcare landscape that has been shaped by the ACA, also called Obamacare, which was enacted in 2010.

AHCA proponents claim the ACA is imploding, hurting the average American and puts Big Government at the center of the U.S. healthcare system.

Opponents worry millions of people will lose health insurance coverage under the Republican plan, and that many folks with pre-existing conditions will be unable to acquire affordable insurance.

How the AHCA will affect the number of insured Americans isn’t yet known, as the House passed it before the Congressional Budget Office could analyze it.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the earlier version of the bill from March would result in 24 million Americans losing their coverage.

“It is unacceptable for the House majority to have forced a vote on legislation that will impact millions of lives without knowing its full cost or its harmful effects,” Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) said in a statement.

Twenty Republicans, none of whom were from California, voted against the bill, as did Carbajal and each of his fellow Democrats.

With the House passing the bill, the ball is now in the Senate’s court. The chamber’s Republicans, some concerned about extensive Medicaid rollbacks, have said that they want to take their time drafting their own — likely very different — health bill.

The Senate’s 52 Republicans may need Democratic support to pass their version of a bill depending on the bill’s budgetary features.

That legislation would eventually have to be reconciled with the House’s before it can head to President Donald Trump’s desk.

That process, should it be successful, could drag on through at least the summer.

In March, a vote on an earlier version of the AHCA fizzled out after House leadership concluded that it didn’t have the votes needed to get passed.

More moderate House Republicans had worried that too many of their constituents would lose coverage, while members in the very conservative House Freedom Caucus argued the AHCA didn’t go far enough in rolling back Obamacare provisions.

To attract the latter, the AHCA bill was amended to allow states to apply for waivers to opt out of many significant Obamacare provisions, including the ban on insurers denying or charging more to patients with pre-existing conditions.

But to allay the concerns of moderate Republicans, $8 billion was added to an insurance pool for high-risk patients who can’t afford normal coverage for having pre-existing conditions.

Some of the key components of the Affordable Care Act have been the individual mandate — which requires most citizens and legal residents to have health insurance and levies a tax penalty for those who don’t — and state health-insurance exchanges (including Covered California) for individual and small-business insurance plans.

That tax penalty would disappear under Republicans’ plan, though it would return as a 30-percent premium surcharge on purchasing a new plan if the buyer went two or more months without coverage.

Obamacare also provides tax credits for purchasing insurance, and its health insurance regulations include extending dependent coverage to age 26.

It additionally requires 10 essential health benefits be covered by all individual and small-group plans, mandates that no-cost preventive benefits be covered by insurance plans, and allows companies to vary premiums based only on age, tobacco use and geographic location.

The Congressional Budget Office found that the rollback of states’ Medicaid expansions under the earlier version of American Health Care Act would reduce the federal deficit over the next decade by $337 billion. That, however, would contribute to the bill’s giving $1 trillion less in healthcare assistance to low- and middle-income people.

Obamacare’s increased taxes on high earners, insurance companies and medical-device makers to subsidize insurance would also be cut to the tune of $600 billion over the next decade, in the AHCA. There is no mechanism in the AHCA, though, to make up for the lost revenue, according to the Los Angeles Times.

For what Medicaid remains, states would receive a fixed block grant each year, rather than share the costs of poor Americans’ care with the federal government, which has picked up most of the tab for the ACA’s Medicaid expansion.

Insurers still couldn’t charge women more for care under the House bill, but states could apply to waive benefits like contraceptives and maternity care, and could cut back on the variety of benefits insurers must cover.

Organizations like Planned Parenthood which provide abortions would be barred from Medicaid funding, though abortions already cannot be funded with federal money.

Income-based subsidies under Obamacare would become age-based tax credits that increase with age, and insurers could charge more for older Americans under the AHCA than the ACA.

The provision expanding Medicaid eligibility has resulted in tens of thousands of Santa Barbara County residents getting health insurance, according to local healthcare officials. Eligible Californians can qualify based on income being below 133 percent of the federal poverty level, regardless of health or family status.

As of Jan. 31, county officials say, about 55,000 residents had enrolled in Medi-Cal (California's Medicaid program) under the ACA. Santa Barbara County has seen a 68-percent increase in all Medi-Cal enrollment over pre-reform levels, Maria Gardner, a deputy director of the county Department of Social Services, told Noozhawk in February.

In addition to Medi-Cal expansion enrollees, 16,460 county residents had signed up for Covered California as of last June, state records show.

That brings the total of county residents with insurance under the ACA to more than 46,000, or more than one out of 10.

A recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that over 20 million Americans gained health coverage between the ACA’s enactment in 2010 and 2016, dropping the uninsured rate from 16 percent to 8.8 percent.

