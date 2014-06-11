House Passes Capps Resolution Condemning Isla Vista Shootings

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday applauded the bipartisan passage of House Resolution 608 she authored honoring the victims and condemning the violence that took place in Isla Vista on May 23.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Capps, whose district includes Isla Vista and UC Santa Barbara, spoke on the House floor in favor of her resolution Tuesday afternoon and called for Congress to act on common sense measures to prevent and reduce gun violence.

“I was happy to see the House of Representatives come together in bipartisan fashion to pass this important resolution,” Capps said. “It sends an important message to the victims, their families and the community of Isla Vista that they are not forgotten.

"My hope is that the House will now begin to pursue legislation that will close the loopholes and gaps that exist in our system to help prevent future tragedies. We must not allow this tragedy to be yet another followed by silence and inaction. ”

The text of the resolution is below:

RESOLUTION

Whereas on May 23, 2014 a rampage and mass shooting took place in Isla Vista, California;

H. Res. 608

In the House of Representatives, U.S.,

Whereas on Friday May 23, 2014 a rampage and mass shooting took place in Isla Vista, California, a community adjacent to the University of California at Santa Barbara;

Whereas the people of the United States mourn the 6 innocent lives lost in this senseless tragedy: George Chen, 19; Katherine Breann Cooper, 22; Cheng ‘James’ Yuan Hong, 20; Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez, 20; Weihan ‘David’ Wang, 20; Veronika Weiss, 19; all of whom were students at the University of California, Santa Barbara;

Whereas the people of the United States offer support to all the victims and their families; and wish the thirteen injured full and speedy recoveries;

Whereas the brave response of law enforcement officials and other first responders prevented additional losses of life and further injury;

Whereas the people of the United States call for a reduction of violence, deplore mass shootings, and stand with the survivors: Now, therefore, be it:

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) condemns the senseless rampage and mass shooting that took place in Isla Vista, California on Friday May 23, 2014;

(2) offers condolences to the entire Isla Vista community and the University of California Santa Barbara community, as well as their families;

(3) recognizes that the healing process will be long and difficult for the Isla Vista and Santa Barbara communities;

(4) encourages a productive and thoughtful dialogue on all aspects of this senseless tragedy;

(5) honors the selfless, dedicated service of the law enforcement officials and emergency response personnel who responded to the attack, preventing further loss of life and injury; and who continue to investigate the attack;

(6) remains committed to working to help prevent tragedies like this from happening again.

— Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.