Housing Advocates, Workers Welcome Casas las Granadas

{mosimage}
Local government officials and affordable housing advocates cut the ribbon Friday on a new, 12-unit permanently affordable apartment building, Casas las Granadas.
Located at 21 E. Anapamu St., the development is the latest accomplishment of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, a nonprofit organization focused on housing lower-income workers and their families. The development consists of 12 permanently affordable one-bedroom apartments intended for households at 50 percent to 60 percent of area median income, which translates to monthly rents between $560 and $680. Casas las Granadas’ location adjacent to the new Granada parking garage gives its tenants access to public transportation.
“Casas las Granadas demonstrates that affordable housing for low-income households on the Central Coast is not an elusive dream but a viable reality,” said Jeanette Duncan, executive director of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.
“We cannot thank our donors, development and funding partners enough for their hard work, dedication and perseverance.”