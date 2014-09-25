Housing Assistance Needed for UCSB International Program Students

As you may know, UCSB will be starting back up for fall quarter next Thursday, Oct. 2, and we are excited to have our students, faculty and staff back to the campus and the surrounding community.

Many of you may also be aware that the local rental housing market has tightened up considerably in the last year due to many factors coming together all at the same time.

Unfortunately, this housing crunch in the area has impacted the international programs affiliated with UCSB. The first is our Education Abroad Reciprocity Program, where we exchange students from other countries with our own students going abroad. The second is the Extension International Student Program, which brings students to the area to take classes both through Extension as well as classes at the UCSB.

Many of these students are here from three months to nine months, and currently are having difficulty finding a place to live. So, we need your help!

If you have a short-term solution where a student might be able to stay in your extra room for up to week or two as they continue to find a more permanent solution, we would be delighted! If you are a recent empty nester or are willing to rent your extra room to a student for three months to nine months, this would even be more helpful.

If you can help these students out, our office, the UCSB Community Housing Office is coordinating the effort to match students with either their short term or long term housing. If you have a short-term solution, please call our office at 805.893.4371 and let us know how many you can accommodate.

If you have long-term solution, we ask that you register your place on our website by clicking here. Once you have done so, go back and place your listing in the database. We are not currently charging for this service to more quickly accommodate this need. Please put cash as the payment option and we will release the listing immediately. Students will then call you to make arrangements to come see your place and meet you. We will also send you some information about how to rent your extra room as a helpful guide to assist you through this process.

If you have questions about either option, please don’t hesitate to call our office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 805.893.4371. We will be open this Saturday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help resolve this for these students in need.

Thank you in advance for assisting us with housing these international visitors to our area.

— Roane Akchurin is the manager of the UCSB Community Housing Office.