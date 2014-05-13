Housing Authority, 2nd Story Associates Launch Little Outdoor Library Initiative

Last Friday, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara launched its Little Outdoor Libraries initiative at Elise Way in Santa Barbara.

HACSB and its affiliate nonprofit 2nd Story Associates collaborated with Leadership Santa Barbara to create Little Outdoor Libraries at three public housing family developments, in an effort to promote literacy among low-income youth, many of whom lack access to books in their homes.

The Leadership Santa Barbara County Class of 2014 adopted the Little Outdoor Libraries initiative as their class community service project. The class raised funds and designed and built the library structures that will be installed at three public housing family developments, including Elise Way, Wilson Cottages and Pearl Gardens.

The event included a ribbon-cutting, with special remarks made by Rob Fredericks, deputy executive director/chief administrative officer of HACSB; Rob Pearson, executive director and CEO of HACSB; Councilwoman Cathy Murillo; Councilman Gregg Hart; Paul Didier, president and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County; and special guest, bestselling author Noah benShea.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.