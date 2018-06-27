Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:35 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Housing Authority Announces Acquisition of Garden Court

Development serves frail and very-low-income senior citizens

Many of Garden Court’s 97 seniors are longtime Santa Barbara-area residents.
Many of Garden Court’s 97 seniors are longtime Santa Barbara-area residents. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara | June 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) has purchased Garden Court on De La Vina, preserving the affordability of 97 studio units for low-income seniors in Santa Barbara.

Located at 1116 De La Vina, near the city's downtown corridor, Garden Court opened in 2000 in response to a need for very-low-income housing for frail seniors in Santa Barbara.

“Housing Authority of the City of the Santa Barbara has been part of Garden Court on De La Vina since its inception, and this purchase guarantees it will continue to be used as originally intended,” said Rob Fredericks, HACSB CEO.

“Housing Authority is proud to extend its own resources to protect the property from any future conversion to market rate housing, while protecting existing residents,” he said.

Garden Court was the first of its kind on the South Coast, providing service-enhanced independent living for frail, low-income seniors, including three meals a day, housekeeping, transportation and social programs.

The Housing Authority played a major role in Garden Court's original design, planning and funding.

In the late 1990s, HACSB’s Board of Commissioners in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, local architects and developers created the development plan for what would become Garden Court.

The development, funded through the Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and the former Redevelopment Agency of the city of Santa Barbara, is a testament to how a partnership between private and public entities can be forged to effectively solve a community need.

Since the development of the property in 2000, HACSB has master-leased the Garden Court property from the owner, a tax credit partnership, and sub-contracted the property management responsibilities to The Parsons Group, Inc.

The Parsons Group has expertise in managing the day-to-day operations of congregate care of frail seniors.

Many of Garden Court’s 97 seniors, 62 years or older, are long-time Santa Barbara-area residents who worked serving the local community as laborers, nurses, business owners and teachers. However, they lack sufficient retirement income to afford private market housing.

For more about the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara visit www.hacsb.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 