Thursday, August 9 , 2018, 12:23 pm | A Few Clouds 74º

 
 
 
 

Housing Authority Breaks Ground on 89 Units of Affordable Housing for Seniors

Gardens on Hope is at 251 S. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara

The Gardens on Hope Groundbreaking.
The Gardens on Hope Groundbreaking. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara | August 9, 2018 | 8:33 a.m.

With nearly 40 percent of the county’s senior population being economically insecure, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) broke ground July 30 on The Gardens on Hope, a 90-unit development for frail, low-income seniors.

Project partners and community members joined together July 30 at the future site of The Gardens on Hope, 251 S. Hope Ave., to celebrate the beginning of construction, expected to last 14 months.

HACSB purchased the vacant property in April 2014 with the intention of developing a project similar to the successful 98-unit Garden Court on De La Vina Street, which provides senior residents with three meals a day, housekeeping, transportation to medical appointments and a host of social programs.

“We’re only standing here today on a property along a street appropriately called Hope Avenue because of a previous vision held by many in our community to provide housing for one of the most vulnerable populations — frail, low-income seniors,” said Rob Fredericks, CEO at HACSB.

California is facing a shortage of 1.5 million affordable homes, which is hurting seniors most, said Fredericks. All baby boomers will be over 65 in 11 years, and there are already more than 900 applicants for HACSB’s senior properties.

The Gardens on Hope will consist of 89 studio units and a one-bedroom manager unit. All the rental units will be subsidized with Project Based Housing Choice Vouchers, making rent affordable at 30 percent of the residents’ income.

Construction, which is expected to last 14 months, is possible because of HACSB’s successful application for highly competitive Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC).

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara was an early funder of the project and contributed $100,000 toward the development of The Gardens on Hope.

The site is in close proximity to La Cumbre Plaza and less than half a mile away from necessary amenities, such as banking, supermarkets, entertainment, shopping and medical services.

Building construction will utilize the latest in sustainable practices and materials. Energy efficiency will far exceed California requirements, and the property will generate much of its electricity needs through the installation of photovoltaic solar panels.

The Gardens on Hope development partners include Garden Court, Inc., 2nd Story Associates, Hearthstone Housing Foundation, Santa Barbara Affordable Housing Group (Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara), Enterprise Community Investment, Inc., Citi Community Capital, RRM Design Group, Frank Schipper Construction Company, Parsons Family Management, LLC. 

Additional ongoing supportive services will be provided by the Center for Successful Aging.

HACSB also plans to break ground later this year on Johnson Court, an affordable housing development that will serve the homeless veteran population in Santa Barbara.

The proposed project provides 16 studio units for very-low and low-income veterans, a one-bedroom manager unit and more.

HACSB’s successful application for $21.3 million in highly competitive federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) make construction of the two developments possible.

The two developments come in addition to the Grace Village Apartments, which opened earlier this year, bringing 58 critically-needed affordable housing units for low-income seniors.

Pat Wheatley, HACSB Board of Commissioners vice chair, said Grace Village has already helped housing dreams come true for many residents, and HACSB’s upcoming projects will do the same.

“One of the first residents I met at Grace Village was a woman who told me she had been on a waiting list for low-income housing for eight years and this has been a dream of hers,” said Wheatley. “She hasn’t stopped smiling yet.”

— Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 