Housing Authority Donates Vans to United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara donates two passenger vans to local nonprofit United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.
By Amy Bernstein for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara | July 22, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) recently donated two used vans to a local nonprofit, United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

The vans will be used to help with furniture and household goods delivery to low-income families throughout Santa Barbara through the United Boys & Girls Club’s many programs. 

HACSB Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Skip Szymanski and Deputy Executive Director and Chief Administrative Officer Rob Fredericks presented the vans to United Boys & Girls Club July 12, 2016.

“The vans that the Housing Authority donated to our organization will help us with expanding our outreach efforts as well as provide needed transportation for our Camp location,” said Michael Baker, chief executive officer of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. “This collaboration is just another example of a great partnership that is helping us impact the lives of those that need our services the most.”

The agencies currently work together with the Boys & Girls Club to transport youth residing in HACSB’s low-income properties to their Westside Club for mentoring in the after school program.

“We have long understood that supportive services provide an essential complement to affordable housing,” Fredericks said. “The United Boys & Girls Club provides integral support and services for the community’s young people, including our resident youth who we want to assist on the path to academic success.”

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

 
