Housing Authority Tips Hat to New Beginnings Counseling Center

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) honored New Beginnings Counseling Center as its 2017 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year at a recent ceremony.

New Beginnings provides short-term case management services to HACSB clients, including those coming from homelessness.

For nearly a decade, New Beginnings has helped HACSB clients obtain and retain permanent housing, achieve financial stability, increase self-sufficiency, improve overall wellbeing and reach many other goals.



“The staff and Board of Directors at New Beginnings are so honored to receive this award from the Housing Authority for a second time,” said Kristine Schwarz, New Beginnings executive director.

“The collegiality we share with the Housing Authority is the primary reason why our collaboration is so successful. That the staff voted to recognize us with this award is therefore ever more meaningful,” she said.

HACSB and New Beginnings recently collaborated to administer a CenCal Health-funded pilot program to improve access to healthcare for Medi-Cal members residing in affordable housing. The successful program has already provided outreach and services to 1,171 community members.

The Housing Authority created its annual Outstanding Community Partner Award to recognize and thank organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better.

New Beginnings and other partners provide the supportive services essential to HACSB’s holistic service delivery approach.

HACSB is a public agency created to provide safe, decent and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources.

Since 1969, HACSB has developed and/or secured more than 3,600 units (about 1,200 owned or managed, and 2,400 of Section 8 subsidy) of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through federal, state, local and private funding sources. For more, visit www.hacsb.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.