Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:33 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Housing Authority Tips Hat to New Beginnings Counseling Center

Agency helps clients get housing and become self-sufficient

Rob Fredericks, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara CEO, center, presents award to Diane Pannkuk, left, president, New Beginnings Counseling Center, and Kristine Schwarz, executive director. Click to view larger
Rob Fredericks, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara CEO, center, presents award to Diane Pannkuk, left, president, New Beginnings Counseling Center, and Kristine Schwarz, executive director. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara | May 29, 2018 | 2:39 p.m.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) honored New Beginnings Counseling Center as its 2017 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year at a recent ceremony.

New Beginnings provides short-term case management services to HACSB clients, including those coming from homelessness.

For nearly a decade, New Beginnings has helped HACSB clients obtain and retain permanent housing, achieve financial stability, increase self-sufficiency, improve overall wellbeing and reach many other goals.

“The staff and Board of Directors at New Beginnings are so honored to receive this award from the Housing Authority for a second time,” said Kristine Schwarz, New Beginnings executive director.

“The collegiality we share with the Housing Authority is the primary reason why our collaboration is so successful. That the staff voted to recognize us with this award is therefore ever more meaningful,” she said.

HACSB and New Beginnings recently collaborated to administer a CenCal Health-funded pilot program to improve access to healthcare for Medi-Cal members residing in affordable housing. The successful program has already provided outreach and services to 1,171 community members.

The Housing Authority created its annual Outstanding Community Partner Award to recognize and thank organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better.

New Beginnings and other partners provide the supportive services essential to HACSB’s holistic service delivery approach.

HACSB is a public agency created to provide safe, decent and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources.

Since 1969, HACSB has developed and/or secured more than 3,600 units (about 1,200 owned or managed, and 2,400 of Section 8 subsidy) of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through federal, state, local and private funding sources. For more, visit www.hacsb.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 