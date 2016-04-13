Housing Authority Preserves Affordable Housing for Families in Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara recently invited community leaders and partners to celebrate the renovation kick-off for the Pearl Gardens and Sycamore Gardens family housing properties with a tour of old and newly rehabbed units.

Escrow for the properties closed March 23, 2016. Renovations are still in progress with expected completion by the end of the year.

This rehab is a public-private project made possible through the HUD Rental Assistance Demonstration program and the Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, created to help preserve the nation’s affordable housing inventory.

Pearl Gardens, located at 13-21 South Soledad Street, consists of 15 family units, including 12 three-bedrooms and three four-bedroom units. The property is situated on a 1.17 acre site and includes onsite parking, private patios, open space and a play area for children.

Sycamore Gardens, located at 211-221 Sycamore Lane, sits on a 1.68 acre site and consists of 20 three-bedroom townhouses. Amenities includes onsite parking, open space and laundry facilities.

Both properties were developed in the early ’70s and renovations will include new energy efficiency appliances, new windows, roofing, siding, flooring, cabinets, tank-less water heaters, balconies and photovoltaic solar panels to reduce electric grid burden.

“It is vital to the very fabric of life in Santa Barbara that working families can live where they work so they can spend time raising their children, improving their circumstances and participating in the community instead of on long commutes from outside of the area,” said Rob Pearson, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

“I hope the community will recognize the dedication, hard work and creative vision of our project partners to leverage opportunities like this HUD program to strengthen local resources,” he said.

Project partners, lenders and consultants include SB Housing Partnership IV, L.P., whose general partners are managing general partner Garden Court Inc. and co-general partner 2nd Story Associates, both California 501(c)(3) Corporations; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; California Community Reinvestment Corp; Paul Thimmig of Quint & Thimmig; Adam Diskin and Russell Hirsch of DH&G; and Mark Manion of Price, Postel & Parma.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.