Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:30 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Housing Authority Preserves Affordable Housing for Families in Santa Barbara

Housing Authority and community partners on a new balcony at Sycamore Gardens, one of two 1970s family housing properties now under renovation. From left to right: Skip Szymanski, deputy executive director and COO, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara; Kevin Dumain, architect; Tracy Taylor, HACSB housing development specialist; Dale Fathe-Aazam, HACSB director of property and development; Allison Campitelli, branch manager, Lompoc / senior escrow officer, First American Title; Rob Pearson, HACSB executive director and CEO; Jessica Mackenzie, director, Community Development Finance, Union Bank; Randy Weiss, corporate social responsibility officer, Union Bank; and Rob Fredericks, HACSB deputy executive director.
Housing Authority and community partners on a new balcony at Sycamore Gardens, one of two 1970s family housing properties now under renovation. From left to right: Skip Szymanski, deputy executive director and COO, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara; Kevin Dumain, architect; Tracy Taylor, HACSB housing development specialist; Dale Fathe-Aazam, HACSB director of property and development; Allison Campitelli, branch manager, Lompoc / senior escrow officer, First American Title; Rob Pearson, HACSB executive director and CEO; Jessica Mackenzie, director, Community Development Finance, Union Bank; Randy Weiss, corporate social responsibility officer, Union Bank; and Rob Fredericks, HACSB deputy executive director. (HACSB photo)
By Amy Bernstein for the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara | April 13, 2016 | 12:35 p.m.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara recently invited community leaders and partners to celebrate the renovation kick-off for the Pearl Gardens and Sycamore Gardens family housing properties with a tour of old and newly rehabbed units. 

Escrow for the properties closed March 23, 2016. Renovations are still in progress with expected completion by the end of the year.

This rehab is a public-private project made possible through the HUD Rental Assistance Demonstration program and the Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, created to help preserve the nation’s affordable housing inventory.

Pearl Gardens, located at 13-21 South Soledad Street, consists of 15 family units, including 12 three-bedrooms and three four-bedroom units. The property is situated on a 1.17 acre site and includes onsite parking, private patios, open space and a play area for children. 

Sycamore Gardens, located at 211-221 Sycamore Lane, sits on a 1.68 acre site and consists of 20 three-bedroom townhouses. Amenities includes onsite parking, open space and laundry facilities.

Both properties were developed in the early ’70s and renovations will include new energy efficiency appliances, new windows, roofing, siding, flooring, cabinets, tank-less water heaters, balconies and photovoltaic solar panels to reduce electric grid burden.  

“It is vital to the very fabric of life in Santa Barbara that working families can live where they work so they can spend time raising their children, improving their circumstances and participating in the community instead of on long commutes from outside of the area,” said Rob Pearson, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

“I hope the community will recognize the dedication, hard work and creative vision of our project partners to leverage opportunities like this HUD program to strengthen local resources,” he said.

Project partners, lenders and consultants include SB Housing Partnership IV, L.P., whose general partners are managing general partner Garden Court Inc. and co-general partner 2nd Story Associates, both California 501(c)(3) Corporations; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; California Community Reinvestment Corp; Paul Thimmig of Quint & Thimmig; Adam Diskin and Russell Hirsch of DH&G; and Mark Manion of Price, Postel & Parma.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 