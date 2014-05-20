Housing Authority Program Helps Local Families Achieve ‘Self-Sufficiency’

Last Thursday, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara honored eight amazing Santa Barbara residents who completed the organization’s Family Self-Sufficiency program.

“Thanks to the commitment and collaborative efforts of our Program Coordinating Committee comprised of local businesses, educators and social service agencies, our graduates have been able to acquire the skills necessary to become independent of governmental assistance and truly be self-sufficient,” said Rob Pearson, CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara. “FSS gives people the needed hand-up versus a hand-out and we are all better because of it.”

The Housing Authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency program is an initiative designed to help move families receiving housing assistance and related government subsidies to a more independent lifestyle, free of governmental assistance.

To date, 232 individuals have graduated from FSS and 46 are now homeowners.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible people with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Click here for more information.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.