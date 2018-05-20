HUD Grant to Housing Authority Will Help Families Be Self-Sufficient

Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) has received a $200,000 grant from the Department of Urban Development (HUD) to help low-income residents become self-sufficient through its Family Self-Sufficiency Program (FSS).

HACSB developed the FSS program to link housing assistance with various services that help participating families find jobs, increase earned income, reduce or eliminate the need for rental and/or welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence and housing self-sufficiency.



“Our Family Self-Sufficiency program enables participants to acquire the skills necessary to become independent of governmental assistance and truly be self-sufficient,” said Rob Fredericks, executive director/CEO of HACSB. “Their success is our community’s success.”



HACSB partners with a network of community agencies and service providers who offer the program vision and coordination, as well as life skills, entrepreneurial training, financial literacy workshops, academic counseling, vocational rehabilitation, family counseling and job placement to the participants.

Currently, HACSB has the following organizations represented on its FSS program coordinating committee: Santa Barbara City College Continuing Education; Montecito Bank & Trust; Women’s Economic Ventures; Union Bank; Financial Advisors; Teen Connect.

Santa Barbara City College Promise; Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center; Natalia Alarcon, Family Service Agency; Workforce Resource Center; and the Department of Rehabilitation.



To date, 298 residents have graduated from the FSS program, and 46 are now homeowners.



For more about the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara, visit www.hacsb.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.