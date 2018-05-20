Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:56 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

HUD Grant to Housing Authority Will Help Families Be Self-Sufficient

Program links participants with a variety of job and financial services

Claudia Medina and her children are among recent graduates of the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program. Click to view larger
Claudia Medina and her children are among recent graduates of the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program. (Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara)
By Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara | May 20, 2018 | 5:08 p.m.

Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) has received a $200,000 grant from the Department of Urban Development (HUD) to help low-income residents become self-sufficient through its Family Self-Sufficiency Program (FSS).

HACSB developed the FSS program to link housing assistance with various services that help participating families find jobs, increase earned income, reduce or eliminate the need for rental and/or welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence and housing self-sufficiency.

“Our Family Self-Sufficiency program enables participants to acquire the skills necessary to become independent of governmental assistance and truly be self-sufficient,” said Rob Fredericks, executive director/CEO of HACSB. “Their success is our community’s success.”

HACSB partners with a network of community agencies and service providers who offer the program vision and coordination, as well as life skills, entrepreneurial training, financial literacy workshops, academic counseling, vocational rehabilitation, family counseling and job placement to the participants.

Currently, HACSB has the following organizations represented on its FSS program coordinating committee: Santa Barbara City College Continuing Education; Montecito Bank & Trust; Women’s Economic Ventures; Union Bank; Financial Advisors; Teen Connect.

Santa Barbara City College Promise; Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center; Natalia Alarcon, Family Service Agency; Workforce Resource Center; and the Department of Rehabilitation.

To date, 298 residents have graduated from the FSS program, and 46 are now homeowners.

For more about the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara, visit www.hacsb.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 