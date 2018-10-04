Housing Authority Residents Step Up at Community Voter Registration Drive

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) and the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara welcomed residents to a special voter registration drive recently as part of National Voter Registration Day.

League of Women Voters and HACSB representatives at the Presidio Springs Apartments Community Room to help residents register to vote in the Nov. 6 general election or update their information if they had moved or changed names.

The Bring the Vote Home event was a first for HACSB and open to the public. In all, staff and volunteers assisted 16 voters, including seniors, formerly homeless individuals and youth aging out of foster care (voting for the first time).

“It’s vital for everyone in our community to be heard, and we wanted to remove any obstacle that could get in the way of our residents participating in the Nov. 6 election,” said Rob Fredericks, HACSB executive director/CEO.

“It is an honor to team up with the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara to be a resource for our residents through this important process,” he said.

A recent Pew Research Center survey concluded that low-income citizens are more likely not to vote for a variety of reasons.

Also, millions of Americans miss the opportunity to vote because they don’t know how to register, or they miss state registration deadlines.

In California, the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 6 general election is Oct. 22.

Voters will elect the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, 20 even-numbered State Senate district members, 80 State Assembly members, 53 members to the U.S, House of Representatives and one member to Senate.

Now in its seventh year, National Voter Registration Day has been a game-changing annual nonpartisan campaign to register hundreds of thousands of voters in communities and online.

California residents can register to vote online, by mail or in person. More information is available through the Santa Barbara County Elections Division, 800-722-8683 or online at https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/registration.sbc.

The HACSB is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible people with limited incomes, through federal, state, local and private resources.

Visit www.hacsb.org.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist for Housing Authority for the City of Santa Barbara.