Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:47 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Housing Authority Proposes 16-Unit Studio Project for Veterans

Architectural Board of Review members voiced support for the project while neighbors were concerned about lack of parking in the East Carrillo Street area

The Santa Barbara Housing Authority has plans to tear down this home and build 16 affordable studio units for veterans.
The Santa Barbara Housing Authority has plans to tear down this home and build 16 affordable studio units for veterans.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 5, 2016 | 6:46 p.m.

Local war veterans may soon have a new place to call home

The Santa Barbara Housing Authority has proposed 16 affordable studio units at 813 East Carrillo St., a block from Santa Barbara High School and the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The Housing Authority would demolish a two-story, 1,482-square-foot house currently on the site to build the studios, along with a 589-square-foot community center, a manager’s unit, manager’s office and laundry facility. The units will be available only to war veterans. 

The project, which is proposed under the city’s Average Unit Density Incentive Program, received favorable reviews from the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Tuesday.

Members of the public, however, raised concerns about the parking portion of the proposal. The Housing Authority, and architect RRM Design, has proposed eight parking spaces for the 16 studio units. 

“I have a huge concern,” said Patricia Lopez, who lives near the site of the proposal. “We have a horrible time parking there now.”

Lopez said the availability of parking is already impacted by people who attend Santa Barbara High School, The Bowl and a nearby medical building. 

Christian Bonillo, who also lives nearby, said the project is too big.

“The project looks like something you see up in the mountains in a ski lodge area, not something you’d see in the downtown, in a cute neighborhood of Santa Barbara,”​ Bonillo said.

“The bulk and size is just way out of control.”

The proposal calls for a courtyard in the middle of the property, surrounded by the studios in an L-shape.

The neighbors who spoke at Monday’s meeting join a flurry of others around town who have raised concerns that AUD projects are threatening neighborhood quality of life.

The site plan for the 16-unit studio housing project includes a community center and manager’s unit. Click to view larger
The site plan for the 16-unit studio housing project includes a community center and manager’s unit.  (RRM Design Group photo)

The city created the program to encourage developers to build affordable housing. In order for the developers to make money on their projects, however, they must build a higher number of units on the site.

The average unit size for these proposed studios is 357 square feet. 

Skip Szymanski, deputy executive director for the Housing Authority, said that the population targeted won’t have cars so the parking won’t be an issue.

“When we do these type of projects we target people who don’t have vehicles,”​ Szymanski said. “If someone has a vehicle and they want to own a vehicle they don’t get to move here.”

The project got unanimously supportive comments from ABR members, but the Housing Authority will return in two weeks to address some of the design concerns. 

 “Overall, I like the courtyard concept,” ABR member Amy Fitzgerald-Tripp said. “It will be a nice amenity for the residents there.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 