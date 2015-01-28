Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:58 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Housing Authority Selects New Executive Director and Finance Director

By Jackie Bordon for the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara | January 28, 2015 | 4:08 p.m.

The Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the selection of Robert Havlicek Jr., CPA, to fill the position of executive director effective Jan. 1.

Havlicek has considerable experience with the Housing Authority, including 19 years as director of finance and operations. Havlicek and HACSB have gained the respect of industry colleagues over the years through strong commitment and dedication to getting the job done.

Havlicek replaces Frederick Lamont, who recently retired after serving 13 years as executive director of the HACSB.

The board is also pleased to announce that Irene Melton has been selected as director of finance for the agency.

With an operating budget of approximately $45 million, the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara employs 92 employees in Santa Barbara County, the majority of them living and working in the Lompoc area. In addition, the Housing Authority maintains service and construction contracts with a number of local businesses.

Along with its associated nonprofit Surf Development Co., the HACSB owns and/or manages 1192 rental units in the County of Santa Barbara. Its largest program, the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, provides rental assistance for approximately 3,700 families throughout Santa Barbara County.

— Jackie Bordon is executive secretary of the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara.

 
