Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:17 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Housing Authority Touts Upgrades to Senior Residential Complex

Major renovations are completed for the Villa Santa Fe affordable units on Santa Fe Place off Cliff Drive on the Mesa

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 13, 2014 | 7:34 p.m.

More than 160 units of affordable senior housing got a makeover over the past year, and local officials from the public and private sector gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of that project.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has been working on the $39.3 million project to rehabilitate the former SHIFCO senior housing development at 418 Santa Fe Place off Cliff Drive on the Mesa.

That complex of 107 units has been renamed Villa Santa Fe, and the project also included 60 units at Villa La Cumbre, which has also been renamed Villa Santa Fe II.

The move not only gave the complexes much-needed upgrades but also made changes to the ownership structure under low income housing tax credit provisions.

The Housing Authority kept the title to the land but sold the property to investors, who will get a tax credit for investing in affordable housing, according to Rob Pearson, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority.

Union Bank stepped up to be the investors and buy the tax credits in the development, he said.

Housing Authority
The Housing Authority oversaw the $39.3 million project to rehabilitate the former SHIFCO senior housing development at 418 Santa Fe Place, renamed Villa Santa Fe. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Skip Szymanski, the Housing Authority's deputy executive director, gave Noozhawk a tour of two of the newly rehabbed units, which are about 500 square feet each. 

The units are income restricted and can house one or two people in each, and each unit has been newly painted and carpeted, new energy efficient appliances have been installed, and there are new windows, cabinets and other upgrades.

Most of the units were occupied at the time the work began, so tenants were moved out for about four weeks while their apartments were being upgraded.

Mayor Helene Schneider spoke at Friday's ribbon cutting, along with Union Bank Senior Vice President Johanna Gullick, who said the bank has always been a big advocate of supporting affordable housing tax credits and lending.

Pearson said that because of the work put in, "we now have senior units that should last us another 50 years." 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 