Housing Authority Board Adds Dave Gustafson, Pat Wheatley

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has announced Dave Gustafson and Patricia Wheatley have been appointed to its Board of Commissioners.

As retired Housing and Redevelopment manager and assistant Community Development director for the city of Santa Barbara, Gustafson holds extensive experience in affordable-housing financing, development and management.

He brings expertise in the local housing market, property acquisition and land-use opportunities, as well as a background in large-scale Section 8 Program management.

Gustafson is also the current board chair of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and The Duncan Group, and has served on the boards of the Coastal Housing Coalition and Sarah House.

“I have devoted my career and retirement time to affordable housing because I believe it is fundamental to individual, family and community health,” he said.

“The Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara has always been a stellar contributor to affordable housing done right, and I look forward to this new role in helping keep it that way, especially in the current climate of regulatory and fiscal uncertainty,” Gustafson said.

For 50 years, Wheatley served in providing social services primarily in Santa Barbara County, directing programs in public and nonprofit sectors impacting policy and community members of every generation.

In 2013, Wheatley retired as 14-year executive director of First Five of Santa Barbara County.

With roles as manager of senior services for Goleta Valley and Cottage hospitals for the 12 years prior, and one of the original volunteers establishing Transition House, she has helped impact policy and quality of life for generations of local residents.

As president of the Grace Lutheran Church Council, Wheatley helped the 113-year-old congregation redefine its ministry by donating the church’s property to the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara as the site of Grace Village.

Grace Village offers apartments for low-income seniors with expected completion in early 2018.

Wheatley is president of the Board of Grace Housing Inc. and serves on the Transition House Board of Directors.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to develop programs and policy to empower families and our most vulnerable residents through access to health, education and housing,” said Wheatley.

“It is an honor to now directly serve an organization that has been a vital partner to virtually every organization with which I have been involved,” she said.

“Pat and Dave have each made extraordinary contributions to the community throughout their careers and community service,” said Rob Fredericks, executive director/CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

“The vision of our dedicated board of commissioners drives our staff to excellence, and we look forward to the unique wisdom, energy and leadership of our newest commissioners,” he said.

For more information, visit hacsb.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.