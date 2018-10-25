Monday, October 29 , 2018, 1:35 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Housing Authority’s First Housing Santa Barbara Day Rocks De La Guerra Plaza

By Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority for the City of Santa Barbara | October 25, 2018 | 11:21 a.m.
Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara staff provide details on housing and other service programs.  (Courtesy photo)

Hundreds of residents got to know more about local affordable housing options, grooved to live music and had a bite to eat at Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) and its affiliated nonprofit 2nd Story Associates’ inaugural Housing Santa Barbara Day.

Held recently in De La Guerra Plaza, Housing Santa Barbara Day was timed with national Housing America Month in October, a time to celebrate local housing efforts and raise awareness for the need of additional affordable housing.

HACSB staff and representatives from more than a dozen community organizations lined the plaza with booths to share details on subsidized housing, supportive services, home purchasing programs and more.

“It’s no shock that Santa Barbara is an expensive community, but we constantly meet residents who are surprised by the breadth of supportive services available to help them make it through,” said Rob Fredericks, HACSB CEO/executive director.

“We took Housing America Month as an opportunity to connect these residents, whether they’re homeless or middle-income, with services they didn’t know they qualify for, or may not have known existed,” he said.

Participants include CAUSE, Chance Housing, Habitat for Humanity, Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County, Mental Wellness Center, PathPoint, Rental Housing Mediation Program.

Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Santa Barbara Rental Property Association, Tri-Counties Regional Center, Transition House and Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.

Local band Area 51 and local food vendors helped keep the beat during this lively event.

Second Story Associates is a nonprofit corporation created in 2007 to fund and develop affordable housing and related social services for the benefit of low-income families, seniors and disabled members of the Santa Barbara community, including clients of HACSB. More information is at http://www.2nd-story.org.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Visit www.hacsb.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Housing Authority for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

