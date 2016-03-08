Housing Authority’s Monteria Village Project Named Finalist in HUD Design and Planning Competition

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it has selected four student teams from universities across the country as the finalists in the Innovation in Affordable Housing Student Design and Planning Competition, which seeks to encourage research and innovation in the areas of affordable housing design and planning.

From nation-wide submissions, HUD chose the Monteria Village public housing development in Santa Barbara, owned by the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB), for the design challenge.

The finalists will visit the Housing Authority and the Santa Barbara project site March 9, 2016, meet residents and hear from local Housing Authority staff, HUD representatives and Mayor Helene Schneider.

HACSB’s Monteria Village is composed of 28 family units, which were built in 1973. The Housing Authority is in the process of rehabilitating and preserving its aging HUD Assisted Public Housing portfolio, long suffering from continual Congressional budget cuts to the HUD funding necessary for their proper upkeep, to promote and ensure their viability for future generations.

The third annual Innovation in Affordable Housing Student Design and Planning Competition challenged multi-disciplinary teams of graduate students to consider the complex challenges associated with rehabilitating the current structure or demolishing it and creating new construction.

These student participants needed to consider design, community development and financing elements in order to provide an all-encompassing plan and solution that would allow the housing authority to meet its goal of offering safe and sustainable affordable housing to area families.

Students also needed to understand the needs of intended residents, zoning restrictions and leveraging opportunities.

The competition will culminate April 19, 2016, in a final presentation by the student finalist teams at HUD’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The jury of five academics, practitioners, planners and architects will come to a decision, and the first place team and runner up will receive $20,000 and $10,000 respectively.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.