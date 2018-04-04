Housing Coalition Sets Candidates Forum

The nonprofit Coastal Housing Coalition will host a free Candidates’ Forum on Housing 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.
Candidates for Santa Barbara mayor and City Council will share their views on local housing issues and other topics. Dave Davis will serve as moderator. Participants confirmed to date are:
Mayor: Cathy Murillo and Bendy White
4th District, City Council: Jay Higgins, Jim Scafide and Kristen Sneddon
5th District, City Council: Eric Friedman and Warner McGrew
The event is open to the public. Reservations are not required, but an RSVP is appreciated at [email protected], http://sbhousingforum.bpt.me or 570-1250.
For more information about the Coastal Housing Coalition, visit www.coastalhousingcoalition.org.
— Rochelle Rose for Coastal Housing Coalition.