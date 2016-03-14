Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:00 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Cancer Center Housing Wins Design Wins Support at ABR

Panel votes 3-2 to support a conversion of one of the commercial buildings on the site back to residential

The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review vote 3-2 Monday night to support a conversion of one of the Santa Barbara Cancer Center’s commercial buildings back to residential. (Contributed)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 14, 2016 | 10:34 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Cancer Center project won another round of approval Monday night at the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review.

The ABR voted 3-2 to support a conversion of one of the commercial buildings on the site back to residential, where the developer plans to build rental housing.

The two members of the ABR who voted no were Scott Hopkins and Kevin Moore, who both opposed some elements of the architecture of one of the residential units. Even then, Hopkins showed support.

"It's a good project either way," Hopkins said. 

Plans call for a comprehensive cancer treatment facility at 540 W. Pueblo St., a four-level parking structure and six rental housing units at 525 and 529 West Junipero Street.

The Cancer Center wants to build a Learning Center for Cancer Center and Sansum Clinic staff. The Learning Center would be a 2,343-square-foot, one-story building with a 110-seat auditorium, a 237-square-foot conference room, restrooms, an audiovisual room and a lobby.

Architect Brian Cearnal has shifted some of the residential and commercially zoned parts of the project, which stretches across 10 lots between West Junipero and West Pueblo streets.

Eventually, all of the properties will be merged into one, 3.38-acre lot.

"I like the project," said ABR Board Member Howard Wittausch. "It is simple, clean, very nicely done."

The ABR steamrolled through review of the project, offering few comments.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

