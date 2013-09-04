Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:28 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Housing Trust Fund Receives $3,000 Grant from Pacific Western Bank

By Jennifer McGovern for the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County | September 4, 2013 | 3:44 p.m.

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce a $3,000 grant award from Pacific Western Bank to support the nonprofit agency’s Workforce Homebuyer and affordable housing production programs.

“We deeply appreciate Pacific Western Bank’s leadership and commitment to the affordable housing needs of our countywide working families and our most vulnerable populations," said Housing Trust Fund President/CEO Jennifer McGovern. "Through their generosity and support we are able to carry out our mission to expand affordable homeownership and rental housing opportunities in our diverse Santa Barbara communities.”

HTF recently completed its fiscal year having made commitments to three affordable housing projects representing $1.45 million in loans and 60 new affordable housing units. These projects include the 12-unit Canon Perdido Condominiums self-help homeownership project in Santa Barbara sponsored by Habitat for Humanity, the five-unit Los Alamos Homes self-help homebuyer project in Los Alamos and 43-unit Casa de Las Flores rental project in Carpinteria, both sponsored by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

In addition, the agency has directly funded 13 30-year deferred payment workforce homebuyer loans in North County to assist low-income working families in purchasing an entry-level home in the community.

The Housing Trust Fund is a countywide nonprofit financing agency that works in collaboration with the private, public and nonprofit sectors to raise capital resources to expand affordable housing opportunities within Santa Barbara County.

For more information about the Housing Trust Fund, please contact McGovern at 805.685.1949 or [email protected]. Additional information about the agency is available on the HTF website by clicking here.

— Jennifer McGovern is president/CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

